Customers can transact with HDFC Bank without any concern, assures CEO

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
HDFC Bank’s new Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, on Thursday, assured existing customers that they can continue transactions and said the lender will launch new digital services after approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
“We take this opportunity to assure our existing customers that there is no reason to worry. You can continue to transact with the bank without any concern,” said Jagdishan in a message to customers, adding that the bank will work to ensure a smooth experience across its digital channels.
His comments came hours after HDFC Bank, in a regulatory filing, said the RBI has asked it to temporarily halt the sourcing of new credit card customers as well as the launch ofdigital business generating activities planned under its proposed Digital 2.0 programme.
“Some of our strategic digital initiatives to improve the front-end digital experience, improve digital origination, straight through processing, next generation of mobile and internet banking would now be readied and launched post the approval and clearance from regulator,” Jagdishan further said, adding that it will work with experts and the regulator to fortify the identified areas for improvement.
The bank had faced two outages – in November 2018 and December 2019 – said Jagdishan, adding that it has since then taken the help of external expertise, understood what needs to be done further, and has substantially implemented the inputs to strengthen IT infrastructure and systems.
“Unexpectedly another incident happened on November 21,and the primary reason for the same is the power outage in our Primary Data Centre,” he said, adding that the bank is also working “on war footing” to strengthen this area.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
₹1406 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1895188014181435 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of MOIL at current levels. The stock is showing initial ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
On December 3 — International Day of Persons with Disabilities — a look at how companies are hiring people ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...