DCB Bank has raised ₹300 crore via the issue and allotment of tier-II bonds at a coupon rate of 9.35 per cent, the private sector lender said in a release.

The unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up tier-II bonds have a face value of ₹1 crore each, and a tenure of 10 years, the release said, adding the bank may choose to exercise a call option post the completion of five years. The bonds are rated ‘AA-’ by CRISIL.

The bank will use the proceeds to support business growth and further improve its capital adequacy, it said.

DCB Bank had 418 branches across India as of December 2022, and over 10 lakh active customers.