Debadatta Chand assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda (BoB) with effect from July 1, 2023.

His appointment follows superannuation of Sanjiv Chadha from the service of the Bank on 30th June 2023 on completion of his tenor as Managing Director and CEO. Chadha was at the helm of the public sector bank since January 2020.

Prior to his elevation as MD & CEO, Chand was Executive Director at BoB.

As per the approval given by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, Chand’s appointment as chief of BoB is for three years with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after July 1, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit