DGFT’s ‘Trade Facilitation’ mobile app to promote exports

Exporters and importers in India can now have access to a mobile app that is aimed at providing easy, omni-channel access to various trade related processes and enquiries at the touch of a button.
Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) India’s ‘Trade Facilitation’ mobile app on Monday to promote ease of doing business and provide quick access to information to importers/exporters.
The Minister said the Trade Facilitation app was ready for ‘Industry 4.0’, as it provided real-time trade policy updates, notifications, applications, status alert and tracking help requests. It explored item-wise export-import policy and statistics and tracked IEC portfolio. It also provided AI-based round-the-clock assistance for trade queries.
In the post-Covid world, tech-enabled governance will play a key role in determining India’s growth and competitiveness, said Goyal. “We desire to move towards paperless, automated processing systems, simple procedures for trade players, online data exchange between departments, digital payments and acknowledgements,” he added.
The DGFT is standing up for businesses as a true leader with e-issuance of certificates and QR scan process to validate documents, Goyal said. It will significantly contribute to achievement of India’s export target of $1 trillion by 2025 and GDP target of $5 trillion, he added. For advanced app development, more inputs and ideas of stakeholders should be invited, the Minister said.
