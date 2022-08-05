Dhanlaxmi Bank ventures into fintech services

Dhanlaxmi Bank Limited has entered into an agreement with its first fintech partner, New Street Technologies Private Limited for micro lending, operations management, and technology services under priority sector lending.

New Street Technologies will provide the technical support to the bank on digital on-boarding and extend support as the business correspondent in micro-lending space to start the operations in southern states and subsequently, expand to more states.

Shivan J K, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank said the association with News Street Technologies will augment the bank to provide better customer connectivity and financial inclusion, along with leveraging from the technological advancements.