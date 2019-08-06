DHFL Board approves resolution plan, lenders to face no haircuts

Troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Tuesday assured that its lenders will not have to face any haircuts under the resolution plan.

As part of the resolution plan, which was cleared by the Special Committee of the DHFL Board on Tuesday, DHFL will put a moratorium of repayments and will also seek funding from banks and the National Housing Board for re-starting retail lending.

DHFL, in a regulatory filing, said that the plan will also take steps to address the asset-liability mismatch.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, DHFL said that Deloitte has resigned as its joint statutory auditor. “The reasons cited by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP are that in view of the matters stated in the Disclaimer of Opinion in the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2019 issued by them and its consequential effect on reporting under the Companies Act, 2013, their firm's policy on client acceptance and continuation does not permit them to continue as statutory auditors of the Company,” DHFL said, adding that it is in talks with audit firms to appoint a new auditor.

Following the news of the resolution plan, DHFL scrip gained 7.99 per cent on BSE on Tuesday.