Digital India: Paytm sets aside ₹50 crore for reward program

Celebrating the six year journey of Digital India mission, Paytm, a digital financial services platform, has set aside ₹50 crore for a new program to reward merchants and consumers.

This new program— Guaranteed Cash back offer— seeks to reward merchants and consumers with guaranteed cash backs and also offer Soundbox and IoT devices. Cash backs are offered for every transaction made through the Paytm App.

The offer is applicable for merchants across India, while special on-ground activities will be held in over 200 districts to train merchants on digitisation and reward for increased adoption of cashless payment, a statement issued by Paytm said.

Merchants with the most number of transactions made through Paytm app before Diwali, will be rewarded with certificates for being the top merchants and will also receive free Soundbox, IoT devices and many such rewards, the statement added.

“India has made significant strides in its Digital India mission, which empowers all with technological advancements. This mission is bound to contribute to the country’s growing economy. We are honoured to be a part of the digital transformation of our country. Paytm’s Guaranteed Cashback offer is to recognise the top merchants, who are at the heart of India’s growth and have made Digital India a success.” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder & CEO.

Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, Digital India Mission said, “Over the last six years, the Digital India mission has grown leaps and bounds to put India on the global innovation map. We are happy to have Paytm and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who has put their faith in this mission and is a true leader of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem. Paytm’s Guaranteed Cashback offer will encourage India’s millions of merchants to trust digital payments and come on the path of innovation and contribute to the cashless economy.”