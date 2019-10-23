Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Wednesday October 23, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8995 0.8976 0.8933 0.8883 Euro 0.8992 0.8995 0.8976 0.8936
0.7758 0.775 0.7733 0.7715 Pound Sterling 0.7755 0.7758 0.7751 0.7734
108.55 108.3549 107.8729 107.2857 Japanese Yen* 108.5784 108.5561 108.3485 107.8771
0.9893 0.9871 0.9818 0.9752 Swiss Franc 0.9897 0.9893 0.987 0.9818
1.3627 52.3529 52.6912 53.2721 Singapore Dollar 1.3628 52.2426 52.5809 53.1691
7.842 9.0816 9.1403 9.2411 Hong Kong Dollar 7.8407 9.0741 9.1212 9.2232
1.4606 104.7059 105.3824 105 Australian Dollar 1.4605 102.971 105.1618 104.7971
9.1456 7.7814 7.8403 7.9267 Norwegian Kroner 9.1458 7.7735 7.8153 7.9114
9.6558 7.3782 7.4413 7.5547 Swedish Kroner 9.6567 7.4398 7.4104 7.5088
1.3094 54.3511 54.7023 55.3053 Canadian Dollar 1.3097 54.2366 54.5878 55.1985
70.97 71.20 71.66 72.45 Indian Rupees 70.8800 71.05 71.51 72.31
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on October 23, 2019
