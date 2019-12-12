Thursday, December 12, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday December 12, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8985 0.8962 0.8928 0.8878 Euro 0.8982 0.8985 0.8963 0.8929
0.7597 0.7586 0.7574 0.7555 Pound Sterling 0.7595 0.7597 0.7586 0.7574
108.6437 108.3486 108 107.4354 Japanese Yen* 108.6723 108.6478 108.3611 107.9976
0.9828 0.98 0.9759 0.9696 Swiss Franc 0.9832 0.9829 0.9801 0.976
1.3575 52.2941 52.6103 53.2279 Singapore Dollar 1.3579 52.6741 52.6029 53.2206
7.8073 9.1179 9.1613 9.2689 Hong Kong Dollar 7.806 9.105 9.1718 9.2676
1.453 103.0725 103.6957 104.913 Australian Dollar 1.4517 103.058 103.6812 104.8986
9.1118 7.8068 7.8626 7.9549 Norwegian Kroner 9.112 7.8143 7.8529 7.9538
9.3894 7.574 7.6442 7.7505 Swedish Kroner 9.3899 7.6462 7.6187 7.7247
1.3177 53.8788 54.2045 54.8409 Canadian Dollar 1.3179 53.8712 54.197 54.8333
70.89 71.12 71.55 72.39 Indian Rupees 70.8000 71.11 71.54 72.38
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 12, 2019
