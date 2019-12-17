Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday December 17, 2019
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8958 0.8935 0.8903 0.8851 Euro 0.8955 0.8958 0.8936 0.8902
0.7596 0.7585 0.7574 0.7554 Pound Sterling 0.7594 0.7596 0.7586 0.7574
109.5804 109.2749 108.9459 108.3557 Japanese Yen* 109.5937 109.5766 109.2935 108.9393
0.9804 0.9775 0.9737 0.9672 Swiss Franc 0.9808 0.9803 0.9776 0.9735
1.3553 52.4118 53.1333 53.7926 Singapore Dollar 1.3559 52.7185 52.6618 53.7111
7.7884 9.1502 9.1962 9.3103 Hong Kong Dollar 7.787 9.1244 9.1938 9.2962
1.4597 103.3043 105.4853 105.2464 Australian Dollar 1.4588 103.1449 105.3235 105.087
9.014 7.9112 7.9612 8.0599 Norwegian Kroner 9.014 7.899 7.9489 8.0477
9.3707 7.5991 7.6717 7.7835 Swedish Kroner 9.3836 7.6609 7.6354 7.7551
1.3161 54 54.3409 55.0152 Canadian Dollar 1.3166 53.9167 54.2576 54.9318
71.03 71.28 71.73 72.62 Indian Rupees 70.9400 71.17 71.62 72.51
Source : State Bank of India, Chennai
Published on December 17, 2019
