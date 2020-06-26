Friday, June 26, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Friday June 26, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8909 0.8902 0.889 0.887 Euro 0.8915 0.8905 0.8893 0.8875
0.8041 0.806 0.8057 0.8054 Pound Sterling 0.8053 0.8063 0.806 0.8057
106.8236 106.8873 106.7982 106.639 Japanese Yen* 107.5022 106.8902 106.8001 106.6418
0.9451 0.9468 0.9452 0.9425 Swiss Franc 0.9514 0.9473 0.9456 0.943
1.3869 54.5971 54.9281 55.4676 Singapore Dollar 1.3953 54.5755 54.9137 55.446
7.7323 9.7923 9.8516 9.9484 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7674 9.7758 9.849 9.9445
1.4486 109.9855 110.6522 111.7391 Australian Dollar 1.4513 109.942 110.6232 111.6957
9.2862 7.848 7.8956 7.9731 Norwegian Kroner 10.0945 7.8449 7.8935 7.97
8.9589 8.1427 8.1921 8.2814 Swedish Kroner 9.7017 8.157 8.1899 8.2782
1.3588 55.8015 56.1397 56.6912 Canadian Dollar 1.367 55.7794 56.125 56.6691
76.24 75.89 76.35 77.10 Indian Rupees 74.8000 75.86 76.33 77.07
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 26, 2020
