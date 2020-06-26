Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
|Indicative on Friday June 26, 2020
|IMPORT
|EXPORT
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|Currency
|Spot
|1month
|3months
|6months
|0.8909
|0.8902
|0.889
|0.887
|Euro
|0.8915
|0.8905
|0.8893
|0.8875
|0.8041
|0.806
|0.8057
|0.8054
|Pound Sterling
|0.8053
|0.8063
|0.806
|0.8057
|106.8236
|106.8873
|106.7982
|106.639
|Japanese Yen*
|107.5022
|106.8902
|106.8001
|106.6418
|0.9451
|0.9468
|0.9452
|0.9425
|Swiss Franc
|0.9514
|0.9473
|0.9456
|0.943
|1.3869
|54.5971
|54.9281
|55.4676
|Singapore Dollar
|1.3953
|54.5755
|54.9137
|55.446
|7.7323
|9.7923
|9.8516
|9.9484
|Hong Kong Dollar
|7.7674
|9.7758
|9.849
|9.9445
|1.4486
|109.9855
|110.6522
|111.7391
|Australian Dollar
|1.4513
|109.942
|110.6232
|111.6957
|9.2862
|7.848
|7.8956
|7.9731
|Norwegian Kroner
|10.0945
|7.8449
|7.8935
|7.97
|8.9589
|8.1427
|8.1921
|8.2814
|Swedish Kroner
|9.7017
|8.157
|8.1899
|8.2782
|1.3588
|55.8015
|56.1397
|56.6912
|Canadian Dollar
|1.367
|55.7794
|56.125
|56.6691
|76.24
|75.89
|76.35
|77.10
|Indian Rupees
|74.8000
|75.86
|76.33
|77.07
|Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
