Monday, June 29, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday June 29, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8896 0.8876 0.8864 0.8842 Euro 0.8903 0.8884 0.8872 0.885
0.8085 0.8111 0.8109 0.8104 Pound Sterling 0.8096 0.812 0.8117 0.8112
106.774 107.2702 107.1649 106.9248 Japanese Yen* 107.4659 107.3492 107.2433 107.0168
0.9443 0.946 0.9442 0.9411 Swiss Franc 0.9506 0.9467 0.945 0.942
1.3901 54.5612 54.8777 55.4317 Singapore Dollar 1.3985 54.5396 54.8561 55.4101
7.7373 9.7858 9.8426 9.9291 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7726 9.7693 9.8387 9.9381
1.454 109.913 110.5507 111.6667 Australian Dollar 1.4568 109.8696 110.5072 111.6232
9.3037 7.8347 7.8802 7.9679 Norwegian Kroner 10.1149 7.8397 7.8852 7.9648
8.9753 8.1461 8.1933 8.2849 Swedish Kroner 9.7208 8.1604 8.1901 8.2817
1.3623 55.3577 55.6788 56.2409 Canadian Dollar 1.3704 55.3358 55.6569 56.219
76.29 75.84 76.28 77.05 Indian Rupees 74.8500 75.81 76.25 77.02
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai
Published on June 29, 2020
