Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday August 10, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8483 0.8496 0.8487 0.8467 Euro 0.8488 0.8497 0.8487 0.8469
0.7652 0.7662 0.7661 0.7655 Pound Sterling 0.7661 0.7664 0.7663 0.7659
105.4959 105.9504 105.8824 105.6779 Japanese Yen* 106.1677 105.9819 105.8997 105.7234
0.9104 0.9157 0.9143 0.9115 Swiss Franc 0.9165 0.9161 0.9146 0.912
1.3691 54.8467 55.1825 55.7007 Singapore Dollar 1.3772 54.8321 55.1606 55.6861
7.7331 9.6955 9.7548 9.8465 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7686 9.6804 9.751 9.8439
1.3946 104.3611 105 105.9861 Australian Dollar 1.3969 104.3333 104.9583 105.9583
8.7031 8.3119 8.3628 8.4414 Norwegian Kroner 9.403 8.3189 8.3688 8.4485
8.4314 8.5973 8.6499 8.7311 Swedish Kroner 9.0808 8.6048 8.6465 8.7288
1.3339 56.0746 56.4179 56.9478 Canadian Dollar 1.3416 56.0597 56.3955 56.9328
75.63 75.14 75.60 76.31 Indian Rupees 74.1900 75.12 75.57 76.29
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on August 10, 2020
