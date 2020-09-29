Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Tuesday September 29, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8567 0.8549 0.8534 0.8516 Euro 0.8572 0.8555 0.8541 0.8522
0.7775 0.7781 0.7776 0.7771 Pound Sterling 0.7785 0.7786 0.7781 0.7778
105.2423 105.645 105.5163 105.3839 Japanese Yen* 105.9156 105.6927 105.5784 105.4451
0.9211 0.9223 0.9202 0.9177 Swiss Franc 0.9273 0.9232 0.9212 0.9187
1.3679 54.0949 54.4526 55.0073 Singapore Dollar 1.376 54.073 54.4307 54.9854
7.7342 9.5626 9.6258 9.7239 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7713 9.5464 9.6219 9.72
1.4098 104.3803 105.0704 106.1408 Australian Dollar 1.4124 104.338 105.0282 106.0986
9.1051 7.8258 7.8775 7.9578 Norwegian Kroner 9.8984 7.8226 7.8743 7.9546
8.6908 8.2071 8.2614 8.3548 Swedish Kroner 9.4015 8.222 8.2672 8.3514
1.3333 55.306 55.6716 56.2388 Canadian Dollar 1.3411 55.2836 55.6493 56.2164
74.48 74.11 74.60 75.36 Indian Rupees 73.0500 74.08 74.57 75.33
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 29, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.