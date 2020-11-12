Thursday, November 12, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Thursday November 12, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8494 0.8465 0.8452 0.8435 Euro 0.85 0.8471 0.8458 0.8441
0.757 0.7585 0.7581 0.7578 Pound Sterling 0.758 0.759 0.7586 0.7582
104.9895 105.3468 105.2396 105.1201 Japanese Yen* 105.6639 105.4374 105.3294 105.1948
0.9132 0.9139 0.9121 0.9097 Swiss Franc 0.9194 0.9145 0.9125 0.9101
1.3455 55.4593 55.7926 56.4222 Singapore Dollar 1.3536 55.4444 55.7778 56.4
7.7364 9.6606 9.7187 9.8284 Hong Kong Dollar 7.7732 9.6581 9.7161 9.8245
1.3733 102.5616 103.1781 104.3425 Australian Dollar 1.3756 102.5342 103.1507 104.3014
9.297 8.2365 8.286 8.3795 Norwegian Kroner 10.1223 8.2343 8.293 8.3855
8.8794 8.6856 8.748 8.8467 Swedish Kroner 9.6201 8.7035 8.7456 8.8432
1.3035 57.1527 57.4962 58.145 Canadian Dollar 1.3114 57.1374 57.4809 58.1221
75.12 74.87 75.32 76.17 Indian Rupees 73.6900 74.85 75.30 76.14
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on November 12, 2020
