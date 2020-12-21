Monday, December 21, 2020

Dollar Spot/Forward Rates

Indicative on Monday December 21, 2020
IMPORTEXPORT
Spot1month3months6monthsCurrencySpot1month3months6months
0.8204 0.8191 0.8182 0.8166 Euro 0.821 0.8193 0.8184 0.8168
0.7482 0.7525 0.7523 0.752 Pound Sterling 0.7492 0.7527 0.7525 0.7522
103.1189 103.3357 103.2728 103.1737 Japanese Yen* 103.798 103.3515 103.2741 103.1609
0.8838 0.8858 0.8843 0.8821 Swiss Franc 0.8899 0.8862 0.8848 0.8825
1.3289 55.2537 55.5746 56.2836 Singapore Dollar 1.3369 55.2313 55.5522 56.2612
7.7328 9.5535 9.609 9.7316 Hong Kong Dollar 7.771 9.5497 9.6052 9.7277
1.3194 98.72 99.2933 100.56 Australian Dollar 1.3219 98.68 99.2533 100.52
8.4727 8.3661 8.4147 8.5124 Norwegian Kroner 9.1441 8.3533 8.4113 8.5186
8.0859 8.7933 8.8549 8.9679 Swedish Kroner 8.6869 8.8107 8.8409 8.9643
1.2802 57.3953 57.7287 58.4651 Canadian Dollar 1.2881 57.3721 57.7054 58.4419
74.39 74.04 74.47 75.42 Indian Rupees 72.9700 74.01 74.44 75.39
Source : Federal Bank, Chennai

Published on December 21, 2020
