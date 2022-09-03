ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree to expose Chinese loan app racket

The Enforcement Directorate has raided six premises in Bengaluru, including of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, and Paytm Payment Services Ltd, following allegations that people were fleeced after taking loans through apps controlled by Chinese nationals.

The searches, which started the previous day, continued till Saturday, gathering evidence for proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. An amount of ₹17 crore has been seized from merchant IDs and bank accounts of entities controlled by the suspected Chinese nationals, said the ED on Saturday.

During inquiries, said the ED, it has emerged that these entities are either controlled or operated by Chinese nationals. The Chinese firms are alleged to have developed lending money mobile apps, including Krazy Rupees and Cash Master, and entered into agreements with non-banking financial institutions. The firms would offer loans at exorbitant rates and charge disproportionate processing fees for giving loans to gullible persons.

Illegal means

The modus operandi adopted by these Chinese nationals was to use forged documents of Indians and make them dummy directors of entities. They were generating money through illegal means, attracting provisions of the PMLA. “It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various Merchant IDs/Accounts held with Payment Gateways/banks. The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Ltd, and entities controlled/operated by Chinese persons are covered in the search operation,” the ED said in a statement.

During the search operations, it was found that the entities were generating proceeds of crime through various Merchant IDs/Accounts held with Payment Gateways and banks. They were also not operating from the addresses given on the MCA website/registered address, the ED informed. The sleuths suspect the addresses are fake.

The ED had taken the case from the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru, which had registered 18 FIRs last year against several persons and companies to investigate charges that people were cheated after availing small amounts of loans through mobile apps run by the Chinese. The Bengaluru police had also arrested a few involved in the case.