ESAF Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported 57 per cent decline in net profit at ₹43.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 on account higher provisions.

The Kerala-based bank had posted a net profit of ₹101.4 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income increased to ₹1,152 crore in March quarter from ₹868 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to ₹1,002 crore during the period under review from ₹774 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 18.4 per cent to ₹591 crore compared to ₹499 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) deteriorated to 4.76 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2024, from 2.49 per cent by the end of March 2023.

Net NPAs also increased to 2.26 per cent of the advances from 1.13 per cent at the end of 2023.

As a result, provision for bad loans and contingencies rose nearly three-fold to ₹226 crore as against ₹82 crore earmarked during the same quarter a year ago.

For FY24, the bank posted 41 per cent rise in net profit at ₹425.6 crore as compared to ₹302.3 crore in the previous fiscal. Net Interest Margin (NIM) in FY24 stood at 10.7 per cent compared to 10 per cent in FY23.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved to 23.27 per cent over 19.83 per cent on March 31, 2023.

At 3.07 pm, the share price declined 6.01% to ₹56.30 on the NSE.