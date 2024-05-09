L&T Finance Ltd (LTF) has launched ‘The Complete Home Loan’, offered through a digitised process, along with a dedicated relationship manager and optional home décor finance.

According to the company, home décor finance aims to provide flexibility and convenience in acquiring essential furnishings for a comfortable living space.

The loan will be given against an architect’s certificate or contract certification when the house is ready for interior decoration. It will be about 15 per cent of the entire home loan, not exceeding ₹75 lakh, and can go up to 10 years.

Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, LTF said, “Through meticulous on-the-ground research, we identified unmet customer needs, leading us to reimagine our existing offerings and focus on a one-stop solution for home loans. Our new TV commercials aim to boost brand visibility and effectively communicate our offerings. We are confident they will resonate with audiences, making home loans more accessible.”

According to L&T, the dedicated relationship manager will serve as a point of contact for the customer throughout the loan process, ensuring a smooth and satisfactory experience, while the digitised process will simplify the journey of availing the loan with tech intervention.

Sanjay Garyali, Chief Executive – Urban Finance at LTF said, “Bengaluru is a key market for us, and through the launch of ‘The Complete Home Loan’, we are primarily targeting new home buyers seeking fresh home loans for both under-construction and ready properties.”

“In addition to the highlighted features, key value-added features like paperless processing, hassle-free documentation, and best service standards are coupled with attractive interest rates. We believe that our tailored solutions will aid consumers in financing their additional home décor needs seamlessly,” he added.

