‘Ethereum Improvement Proposal’ all set to bring major change to crypto world

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Ethereum 2.0’s latest upgrade could make it outperform Bitcoins. Known as Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP)-1559, which went live on Thursday, is touted to be the most significant update since the launch of the cryptocurrency.
The upgrade will not only help reduce cost of transaction fees involved on Ethereum network but introduce several other fundamental changes to how Ethereum is perceived. Industry players said with the current updates, Ether stands a chance to outperform Bitcoins.
Known as the second most valued cryptocurrency, two of the key changes the update will bring include settling on a fixed base fee instead of an uncertain ‘gas fee’ users pay in ether to miners to process their transactions over the Ethereum network.
This transaction fee tends to increase and change and there is no way the user will know the price before hand. This will be replaced with a fixed ‘base fee’. Over this base fee, the user can choose to pay a tip to speed up the process.
Also read: Ethereum co-founder says safety concern has him quitting crypto
The other key update is introducing the “burning” feature wherein after each transaction with the miner, a small amount of those tokens would be burned or taken away permanently out of circulation. This will lead to creating a shortage of ether supply in the network leading to increasing value and demand as it becomes rarer.
Additionally, the number of transactions allowed on one block has been doubled. Ethereum’s blockchain settles transactions in blocks or batches. Each block needs to have a certain fixed number of transactions registered to be completed and taken for settlement.
Siddharth Menon, COO WazirX told BusinessLine, “This EIP-1559 is a major overhaul in the fee model. One of the biggest challenges in the current fee model, which is bid based. There was high volatility in gas fees to be paid, which often resulted in transactions taking long to get confirmed or not even getting confirmed. With this new model, the increase or decrease of fee will be more linear and predictable and less volatile thereby enhancing user experience.”
Also read: India must take a holistic view on cryptos
“Ethereum so far has been an inflationary economy which inflated at the rate of approx 2 per cent per year. With this new fee model, Ethereum theoretically can become both inflationary and deflationary, however, practically I believe as there is more adoption in this network, it will be primarily a deflationary economy where supply will always be burned to remain lesser than demand. This could be a great opportunity for long term investors. If more people understand this economics, we could see more volume and price movement for Ethereum,” he added.
“The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 will certainly make it more environmentally friendly than the current leader, Bitcoin. Also, the use of block in decentralised finance and its applications will hopefully support Ether’s price movements in the years to come,” Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder, CoinDCX told BusinessLine.
“Bitcoin is seen as a store of value just like Gold. However, Ethereum has a lot more use cases and adoption led by DeFi, NFT and other Dapps being built on top of Ethereum. This adoption essentially means more demand for Ethereum which will eventually lead Ethereum to outperform Bitcoin. Ethereum Network also called EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) is like cloud computing using the Blockchain, and can be compared to Unix servers powering Facebook, Google and other platforms. This is the potential of where Ethereum can go and what the future tech businesses built on Ethereum could look like,” Menon said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...