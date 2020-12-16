Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Exchange Rates

Indicative on Wednesday December 16, 2020
IMPORT EXPORT
Forward (Months) Spot Currency Spot Forward (Months)
6 3 1 TT* Bill TT* Bill 1 3 6
75.17 74.24 73.82 74.23 74.26 US Dollar 72.8 72.8 73.79 74.21 75.15
92.09 90.77 90.13 90.28 90.32 Euro 88.49 88.58 90.09 90.72 92.04
101.72 100.41 99.81 99.91 99.96 Pound Sterling 97.87 97.97 99.76 100.35 101.65
72.95 71.96 71.51 71.94 72.01 Japanese Yen* 70.11 70.18 71.48 71.93 72.92
85.63 84.34 83.71 84.1 84.18 Swiss Franc 81.93 82.01 83.66 84.27 85.57
6.09 6.1 6.1 12.46 12.49 Danish Kroner 11.66 11.69 6.08 6.1 6.09
1.33 1.33 1.33 55.89 55.95 Singapore Dollar 54.49 54.54 1.33 1.33 1.33
7.75 7.75 7.75 9.6 9.61 Hong Kong Dollar 9.37 9.38 7.75 7.75 7.75
0.76 0.76 0.76 56.17 56.2 Australian Dollar 55.01 55.06 0.76 0.76 0.76
0.71 0.71 0.71 52.82 52.85 New Zealand Dollar 51.71 51.77 0.71 0.71 0.71
8.68 8.68 8.68 8.88 8.91 Norwegian Kroner 8.08 8.11 8.68 8.67 8.67
8.35 8.35 8.36 9.21 9.24 Swedish Kroner 8.41 8.44 8.34 8.36 8.35
1.27 1.27 1.28 58.54 58.6 Canadian Dollar 57.07 57.13 1.27 1.27 1.27
Source: Federal Bank
*TT - Telegraphic Transfer

Published on December 16, 2020
TOPICS
