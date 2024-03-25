Federal Bank has opened its 600th branch of Kerala in Tanur of Malappuram district on Monday.

The branch was inaugurated by K Salmath, President of Tanur Block Panchayat. Nandakumar V, Head of Branch Banking, Federal Bank presided over the function.

P P Shamsudheen, Chairman of Tanur Municipality inaugurated safe deposit lockers and Shalini Warrier, Executive Director of the Bank inaugurated Fed- e- Studio, an ‘All-in-One’ banking experience which encourages self-service feature amongst customers by integrating various value-added technologies such as Multi-Functional Kiosk, Digital Touch Screen and Cash Recycler all at one place.

Significant milestone

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, “We are delighted that we have reached this significant milestone of 600 branches in Kerala. This is a reflection of the bank’s overall growth and also our strong commitment to Kerala. The branch in Tanur comes with our marquee digital capabilities delivered through Fed-e-Studio. We look forward to serving the residents of Tanur and their friends and family across the world, and thereby contributing to the area’s economic development.”

Federal Bank’s expansion in Kerala underscores its strategic focus on re-affirming its dominance in its home market and enhancing its service portfolio to address the evolving needs of its customers. The bank remains dedicated to contributing positively to the socio-economic landscape of Kerala through innovative banking solutions and community engagement initiatives.