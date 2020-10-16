Federal Bank Q2 net profit falls 26% on sharp rise in provisions

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Private sector lender Federal Bank registered a 26.2 per cent drop in its net profits in the second quarter of the fiscal with a sharp rise in its provisions.
The bank reported a net profit of ₹307.62 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as against ₹416.70 crore a year ago. Its net profit was ₹400.77 crore in the first quarter this fiscal.
Its total income increased by 8.8 per cent to ₹3,997.23 crore in the July to September quarter this fiscal versus ₹3,675.17 crore a year ago.
Its net interest income rose by 22.8 per cent to ₹1,379.87 crore in the second quarter this fiscal as against ₹1,123.77 crore a year ago.
Net interest margin stood at 3.13 per cent as on September 30, 2020.
“The bank could deliver the highest ever operating profit, which crossed ₹1,000 crore for the first time in its history. Low risk and a high yielding product like gold loan registered handsome growth,” said Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO, Federal Bank, adding that it continues to weather the
turbulence in the external environment by returning strong numbers for CASA and asset quality.
As a prudent step and as part of strengthening the balance sheet, Federal Bank made standard asset provisions of ₹402 crore, taking the total to ₹588 crore held as at the end of the second quarter, he further said.
Its total provisions more than doubled to ₹592.06 crore in the second quarter this fiscal from ₹251.77 crore a year ago.
Gross non-performing assets were marginally down at ₹3,552.19 crore or 2.84 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2020 compared to 3.07 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs amounted to 0.99 per cent of net advances as on September 30, 2020 versus 1.59 per cent a year ago.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...