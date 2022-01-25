Federal Bank Q3 net profit up 29 per cent

Private sector lender Federal Bank reported a 29.1 per cent jump in its net profit at ₹521.73 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal as against ₹404.1 crore a year ago. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, its net interest income grew by 7.1 per cent to ₹1,538.9 crore as against ₹1,437.04 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Net interest margin improved sequentially by seven basis points to 3.27 per cent as on December 31, 2021. Other income grew by 1.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹484.19 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal.

Provisions down by half

Provisions nearly halved by 48.3 per cent to ₹213.98 crore in the October to December 2021 quarter from ₹414.16 crore a year ago. Its asset quality improved on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets was 3.06 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2021 compared to 3.24 per cent as on September 30, 2021 and 2.71 per cent as on December 31, 2020. Net NPA was 1.05 per cent at the end of the third quarter versus 1.12 per cent at the end of the second quarter and 0.6 per cent as on December 31, 2020.