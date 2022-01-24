Sify Q3 profit rises 36% to ₹34.4 crore

Sify Technologies Ltd, the Chennai-based ICT service and solutions provider, reported a 36 per cent increase in net profit to ₹34.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 as against ₹25.3 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose by 8 per cent to ₹68 crore (₹63 crore), says a press release.

Capex during the quarter was ₹29 crore.

The company’s chairman Raju Vegesna in the release said that digital IT infrastructure in India has been scaled up aggressively since networks and data centres were declared ‘Essential’ services. Indian businesses are now convinced of the importance of business process continuity and converged services for seamless business output. This has led to both a surge of services from Cloud based local startups and growing hyperscale investment in Indian IT infrastructure. “We see this as a right time for Sify to scale up,” he added.