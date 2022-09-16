Federal Bank ranked 63rd in Best Workplaces in Asia 2022 by Great Place to Work

Federal Bank was ranked 63rd on the Best Workplaces in Asia 2022 and becomes the only bank in India to be listed by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.

The list is based on over one million survey responses across Asia and West Asia, representing the experience of over 4.7 million employees in the region.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating For All workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

Ajith Kumar KK, President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the Bank said, “We are extremely glad on being recognized as one amongst the Best Workplaces in Asia 2022, the only Indian Bank to be featured in this list. I gratefully acknowledge the contribution of every Federal towards this. Great employees make a place great to work.”

Employees at winning workplaces are having a far superior experience than the global average. According to Great Place to Work India, 88 per cent of employees at the best workplaces in Asia on average reported having a positive employee experience. For the average global workforce, only 55 per cent of workers report a similarly positive experience.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia for putting the well-being of their employees first,” said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work.