Federal Bank reports 12 per cent increase in total deposits

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Private sector lender Federal Bank reported a 12 per cent increase in total deposits and a 6 per cent rise in gross advances for the third quarter of the fiscal.
In provisional numbers released for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Federal Bank reported total deposits of ₹1,61,670 crore as against ₹1,44,592 crore a year ago.
Financial discipline has been visible even in the relatively stressed segments, says Federal Bank chief
Gross advances rose to ₹1,28,174 crore at the end of the third quarter this fiscal as against ₹1,20,861 crore a year ago.
CASA ratio stood at 34.48 per cent at the end of December 31, 2020, from 33.38 per cent as on September 30, 2020, and 31.46 per cent as on December 31, 2019.
The next googly is difficult to predict: Federal Bank chief
Liquidity coverage ratio was at 248.26 per cent at the end of the third quarter this fiscal from 266.27 per cent in the previous quarter and 181.3 per cent a year ago.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...