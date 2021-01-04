Federal Bank reports 12 per cent increase in total deposits

Private sector lender Federal Bank reported a 12 per cent increase in total deposits and a 6 per cent rise in gross advances for the third quarter of the fiscal.

In provisional numbers released for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Federal Bank reported total deposits of ₹1,61,670 crore as against ₹1,44,592 crore a year ago.

Gross advances rose to ₹1,28,174 crore at the end of the third quarter this fiscal as against ₹1,20,861 crore a year ago.

CASA ratio stood at 34.48 per cent at the end of December 31, 2020, from 33.38 per cent as on September 30, 2020, and 31.46 per cent as on December 31, 2019.

Liquidity coverage ratio was at 248.26 per cent at the end of the third quarter this fiscal from 266.27 per cent in the previous quarter and 181.3 per cent a year ago.