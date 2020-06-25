Federal Bank to buy additional 4 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance

South-based lender Federal Bank will be paying over Rs 80 crore to buy additional four per cent stake in its life insurance joint venture IDBI Federal Life Insurance, a top official has said.
The stake buy from the state-run IDBI Bank will take Federal Bank’s stake in the 12-year-old company to 30 per cent, the maximum permissible level for a lender under the regulations, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Shyam Srinivasan said.
Without giving targeted timelines, he said IDBI Bank, which holds 48 per cent stake in the venture, will be selling 27 per cent stake in the venture to get its holding down to 21 per cent.
Federal Bank will be purchasing 4 per cent, while their Dutch partner Ageas Insurance International NV will be buying 23 per cent to take its ownership to 49 per cent, the maximum permissible for a foreign partner in a life insurance venture.
“The valuations have been decided between partners by appointing third parties. IDBI Bank will reduce either to 25 or 21 per cent depending on whether we buy or not,” he said and added that “we will take our stake to the maximum permissible 30 per cent and it will take about Rs 80-90 crore for the 4 per cent stake.”
At the lower-end of the valuation hinted by Srinivasan, the total valuation of the insurer will come at about Rs 2,000 crore.
Srinivasan said it is a good investment for the bank which can reap in benefits later but declined to answer whether they are looking at an eventual listing of the venture.
The company has a good presence in the market and such a deal will be beneficial for all the stakeholders, he said.
It can be noted that the transactions have been triggered primarily by life insurance behemoth LIC buying a majority stake in IDBI Bank last year, due to which the lender is reducing its 48 per cent stake in the venture.
Srinivasan said the bank is presently in a capital conservation mode wherein it is looking at ways of conserving money, but stressed that increasing the stake is a good bet from a future perspective and also added that the amount to be invested at over Rs 80 crore is “considerably low”.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism