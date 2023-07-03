Federal Bank has reported a healthy 21 per cent YoY increase each in total deposits and gross advances in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, total deposits and gross advances stood at ₹2,22,513 crore (₹1,83,355 crore) and ₹1,86,593 crore (₹1,54,392 crore), respectively, per the private sector bank’s regulatory filing.

The share of low-cost current account, savings account deposits (CASA) declined to 31.85 per cent of total deposits from 36.84 per cent a year ago.

CASA deposits grew 5 per cent YoY to ₹70,872 crore from ₹67,540 crore.