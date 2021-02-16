FinMin sees I-T, GST implications in the trade in crypto-currencies

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Finance Ministry sees tax implications in crypto-currency trading. However, it is clear that levying a tax does not mean the government is legalising private crypto-currencies.
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that a comprehensive Bill on cryptocurrencies will fill all the gaps in the policy space. The government intends introducing the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, in the ongoing session of Parliament.
Another senior Finance Ministry official explained to BusinessLine that the earnings from crypto-currency trade could have income-tax implications, and the commission/fee charged for providing any service to facilitate the deal, a GST component. “Every income is taxable whether it is coming from permissible or impermissible activity... If you are providing any transaction which attracts GST, then the tax has to be paid. When both giver and taker admit that a certain service has been provided and for that some amount has been paid on the basis of a receipt, then the tax has to be levied,” he said.
However, experts feel that taxability could mean legalising the currency, but the official rejected the contention. “Let it be clear that just because income-tax or GST has been charged on the transaction, it does not by itself make the transaction legitimate. Taxability and legality of transactions are independent of each other,” he said.
The government, in its proposed list of Bills to be introduced during the Budget session, listed one “to create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the RBI. The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private crypto-currencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of crytpto-currency and its uses.”
Thakur said the RBI banned crypto-currencies long time back. Then the Supreme Court ordered the withdrawal of the circular facilitating the transaction of digital currency. Following this, the government formed an inter-ministerial committee to look into the matter of digital currency and it has given a report. A Committee of Secretaries also met under the Chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary and it has also given its report. Now, the Cabinet is expected to take up the Bill soon.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...