Fino Payments Bank receives RBI approval to offer FD and RD services of Suryoday SFB

Fino Payments Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for commencing referral services of fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) on behalf of a partner bank.

In a letter on April 19, the RBI has said Fino Payments Bank can carry out referral services of term deposit products in the form of FD and RD as a business correspondent of Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB).

“The FD and RD referral services will be offered to Fino Payments Bank’s over 3.9 million customers,” Fino Payments Bank said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the service is expected to go live in the second quarter of FY23.