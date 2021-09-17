Money & Banking

Fintech start-up IppoPay raises $250,000 in pre-seed funding

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 17, 2021

IppoPay to use the proceeds to reach 100,000 merchants and expand its suite of offerings

IppoPay, a Chennai-based fintech start-up that provides digital payment solutions to merchants in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, has raised $250,000 in pre-seed funding from early-stage investor Better Capital along with Prabhu Rangarajan (co-founder of M2P) and Sailesh Ramakrishnan (partner at Rocketship VC).

In a statement, the company said it intends to use the proceeds to reach 100,000 merchants and expand its suite of offerings.

IppoPay claims that its platform has recorded transactions worth ₹1,750 crore in over one crore transactions for about 5,000 merchants. IppoPay is currently partnered with YES Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Paytm Bank.

