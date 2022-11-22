November 22

In a bid to scale Flipkart’s SuperCoins reward program, the e-commerce major and Axis Bank have partnered to launch Super Elite Credit Card.

The card will enable Flipkart customers to earn a total of 8 SuperCoins for every ₹100 spent and a maximum of 200 SuperCoins can be earned on every successful transaction. Flipkart Plus customers earn a total of 16 SuperCoins for every ₹100 spent and they can earn a maximum of 400 SuperCoins on every successful transaction on Flipkart.

For all other transactions outside of Flipkart, customers will earn two SuperCoins with no upper limit for every ₹100 spent on all eligible spends. The Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card will charge customers an annual fee of ₹500 for these benefits, which is waived off on an annual expense of ₹2 lakhs on the card.

The Super Elite Credit Card is also offering an activation benefit of 500 Flipkart SuperCoins with 4X SuperCoins earned for every transaction on Flipkart and rewards up to ₹20,000 across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Hotels.

SuperCoins are rewards that consumers can earn on each purchase across Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip. This loyalty program was created with a vision to nurture customer relationships, enhance the digital shopping experience, and deliver increased value. Currently, over 100 million Flipkart customers are said to be benefitting from the SuperCoins.

Related Stories HFCs’ average ticket size rises on higher real estate prices, demand from upper segment Housing finance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.58% from FY22 to FY31 READ NOW

About the partnership

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President - Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavour to provide a convenient and affordable shopping experience for the 450+ million customers on our platform. With the launch of the ‘Super Elite Credit Card’ in partnership with Axis Bank, we are reiterating our commitment to driving access to formal credit in India. We are happy to continue playing a role in making shopping affordable and convenient for our customers on Flipkart.”

Adding to this, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said, “We have been continuously working on innovation-led partnership models to offer customers a value proposition specifically designed to cater to their changing needs while delivering greater convenience and more benefits. We are delighted to take our existing partnership with Flipkart to the next level by launching a new variant of credit card, ‘Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card’. We believe that this co-branded credit card will certainly appeal to customers across India, seeking benefits in the form of SuperCoins, as it offers benefits and easy redemption opportunity on every transaction.”

Related Stories SVC Bank to more than double its business to ₹70,000 cr in 3-4 years Singhal emphasises that within the overall loan book, SVC bank wants to have retail and wholesale loans in equal proportion in 3-4 years READ NOW