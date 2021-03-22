Focus Financial, Hindujas join hands to launch Beryllus Capital

Focus Financial Partners Inc, a leading wealth management firm, announced on Monday that it has launched Beryllus Capital in a joint venture with the Hinduja Group. Beryllus Capital is a multi-family office that will cater to some of the most prominent families in the world through offices in London, Geneva and Singapore.

The firm will provide advice and integrated strategies for managing its clients’ investments, philanthropic endeavours and legacies. Its services will include investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory. The firm will create access to diverse investment opportunities across public and private markets.

Beryllus Capital will be led by Amit Kotha, a founder and veteran senior wealth advisor, based in London.

GP Hinduja, co-Chairman, Hinduja Group, said Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high net worth families on a global scale, with outstanding professional and governance standards.

Amit Kotha, Founder and Managing Partner of Beryllus Capital, said its strength lies in the long-standing connections that founding partners have with some of the most influential families in the world.