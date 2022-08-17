FSIB recommends Mohammad Mustafa for post of NABARD Chairman

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Wednesday recommended Mohammad Mustafa for the post of NABARD Chairman.

“After interfacing with 15 candidates on August 16-17, 2022, the bureau recommends Mohammad Mustafa for the position of Chairman in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD),” FSIB said in a statement.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the final decision on the recommendation of FSIB.

Mustafa, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, served as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Prior to this, he had served as a Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and also as a Director. He had also served as CMD of National Housing Bank between 2014-15 and as MD of CERSAI in 2016.