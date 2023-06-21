From acquisitions to product gaps and wanting a share in the corporate lending space, the confidence at YES Bank post-reconstruction seems to have increased by leaps. In this exclusive chat with businessline, Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES Bank sketches the way forward. Edited excerpts follow.

Q Three years of YES Bank, would you say with resonance and confidence that the bank has turned around?

It depends on how you define it. If it’s about taking care of the legacy issues, I would be positive. If turnaround means that the bank is improving its profitability, there are a lot of things to be done. Our subsequent phase primarily revolves around augmenting profitability and rewarding our stakeholders.

Q Growth in the last four-five quarters hasn’t been on a straight-line basis. There seems to be a bit of inconsistency...

In the past eight quarters, we have witnessed consistent growth in our business and operating profits. Any fluctuations observed in the net profit are solely attributable to the aging provisioning requirements and the occasional mismatch between provisioning requirements and new recoveries within specific quarters.

Q What are the critical pillars you want to focus for FY24?

As a strategic initiative, the bank underwent a substantial shift in its loan portfolio allocation in March 2020. Formerly, a significant emphasis was placed on corporate loans, which was worked upon and changed later. Presently, large corporate loans account for 28 per cent of our total loan portfolio, while mid-sized corporate loans comprise approximately 14 - 15 per cent. The remaining portion is held by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and retail loans. Going forward, our intention is to maintain the existing composition and expect corporate loan growth to align with the growth observed in the retail sector, without diminishing further.

Secondly, our deposit base has doubled over the past three years without raising interest rates. The peak rate differential compared to other banks has decreased from 150 to 50 basis points. Our current account experienced a 30 per cent growth last year, and we aim to further expand our CASA segment. We add 1,30,000 new customers to CASA and deposits every month. Also, the bank, having undergone a period of turbulence, faced challenges in meeting priority targets. Presently, the resulting drag on Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 35 basis points. Since 2020, we have been successfully fulfilling the PSL requirements on an overall basis. The only subcategory where we are not meeting the target is that of small and marginal farmers, a problem we are trying to solve organically and inorganically.

Q It’s interesting that you want to keep the share of large corporates at 28%.

I can assert with confidence that the proficiency exhibited by our team in managing corporate loans is exceptional. The sole concern in the past stemmed from the centralised decision-making approach, which is no longer the case. Additionally, we have maintained a good relationship with borrowers. Owing to adequate capital, liquidity, relationship, and skill sets within the bank, we are poised to pursue growth in a judicious manner. Our approach will be highly meticulous and not write big-ticket loans.

Q Would you want to be the lead in a consortium?

Our intention isn’t to lead a consortium. Instead, we would find satisfaction in being involved as a contributor to the consortium process.

Q Are there any other product gaps you see within the retail space?

We currently don’t have asset classes that offer higher yields, including the potential realm of affordable housing. It is crucial to establish the requisite capabilities within the bank before venturing into such asset classes. For instance, banks that offer car loans tend to focus on second-hand cars due to higher yields. Similarly, providing personal loans to our existing bank customers or other salaried individuals presents a better yield; a large chunk of our customer base is the salaried class. It is imperative that we first develop the necessary in-house capabilities with our existing customer base, to expand our reach to non-bank customers. We also maintain a steadfast commitment to ensure that quality is never compromised.

Q Will FY24 be the year of building those capabilities?

Indeed. We are progressively transitioning towards asset classes that offer a higher yield to enhance profitability. The four factors that can contribute to our profits are - improving the CASA ratio, venturing into asset classes, reducing the impact on RIDF, and fee income. We can also explore cross-selling opportunities and earn additional fees.

Q With respect to your tech stacks, some of your peers are talking about hiving it off into a subsidiary. Is that something that would excite you?

Not at this stage. While there has been considerable discourse, not a single example of such a separation being implemented has been encountered thus far.

Q What about inorganic opportunities? Would you use them to move up the ladder?