GetVantage raises $5 million from Chiratae Ventures, Dream Incubators, others

Mumbai-based fintech platform GetVantage has raised $5 million in seed round through a mixture of equity and debt from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Dream Incubators (Japan) and other investors.

The other investors included marquee NBFCs and debt funds, the company said in a statement.

GetVantage had previously raised a pre-seed round from early-stage investors including Samyakth Capital, Venture Catalysts, Astir Ventures and angels such as Jana Balan, Vaibhav Karnavat (Glance Finance), Karun Arya, (Oriente, ex-Uber), Vivek Awasthi (CurrenciesDirect) and Soham Avlani (9Unicorns) among others.

“As consumers have shifted online, more companies are looking at how they can take advantage of this digital-shift and the vast economic opportunities that come with it. Akin to Clearbanc and Stripe Capital, GetVantage is designed to help hundreds of small businesses owners with immediate and fair access to the capital they need to harness these new growth opportunities,” GetVantage Founder Bhavik Vasa.

Founded less than a year ago by fintech entrepreneur Bhavik Vasa (ex-ItzCash, ex-EbixCash) and Technology and Operations veteran Amit Srivastava (ex-SBCFintech) and Sachin Tagra (ex-BrandCapital), GetVantage provides financing or e-commerce and online businesses across India and Southeast Asia.

GetVantage’s portfolio includes brands across eCommerce and direct-to-consumer categories including Edtech, E-Learning, B2B SaaS and subscription-based services, personal care, home care, health foods and fashion and apparel.