GIC Re, general insurers approach CBDT seeking relief from long-term capital gains tax

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
State owned re-insurer General Insurance Corporation of India, along with general insurers, have approached the Finance Ministry for relaxation of recent tax provisions that have impacted their profits due to a larger tax payout.
The issue is understood to have started with the withdrawal of the exemption under clause 38 of Section 10 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the introduction of Section 112A in the Union Budget 2018-19.
These insurers now have to pay a tax of nearly 33 per cent on sale of listed equities against the previous rate of 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
“Apart from GIC, a number of non-life public sector insurance companies also have a big legacy base of equity investments,” said M Sashikala, Director and General Manager of GIC Re, adding that the re-insurer is now taking up the issue with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
GIC Re registered a near 20-per cent drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2018-19, partly due to provisions for Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) and partly due to a higher tax payout. According to Sashikala, it paid an additional ₹800 crore for tax in 2018-19 due to long-term capital gains tax.
With a view to “minimise economic distortions and curb erosion of tax base,” Budget 2018-19 had brought back long-term capital gains tax on profits on sale of listed equity shares of over ₹1 lakh, which are held for more than one year at a rate of about 10 per cent.
Previously, it was exempt from income tax under clause (38) of Section 10 of the Act.
Another executive with an insurance company said the tax payout has increased substantially as the exemption is no longer available and all the profits from such long-term capital gains are taxed as business income.
“This is an issue for all general insurance companies. Earlier, they all used to claim exemption under Section 10 (38). Now, they are being taxed at 30 per cent (excluding cess and surcharge) on income from sale of securities. It will be a big hit,” said a tax expert.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...