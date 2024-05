Muthoot Capital Services on Wednesday said it has raised ₹40 crore through the issue of commercial papers.

"The company has issued commercial paper (CP) amounting to ₹40 crore on April 30, 2024, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India," Muthoot Capital Services said in a BSE filing.

The commercial papers will have a tenure of 122 days with a maturity date of August 30, 2024.

The stock closed at ₹318.50 on Tuesday, up by 0.46 per cent on the NSE.

