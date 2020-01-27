GIC Re hikes rates of fire premium

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
State-owned re-insurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) has hiked the fire premium rates for all 291 occupancies (occupancy = purpose for which a building is being used) from January 1 this year, which will increase the premium on an average by about 25 per cent across all occupancies.
“There is some increase in fire premium rates. Indian Insurance Bureau (IIB), which is an independent body under IRDAI , had come out with loss costs (burn costs) for 291 occupancies under the fire class of business in November 2019,” Reena Bhatnagar, GM (Property), GIC Re, told BusinessLine.
These burn costs are based on five-year claims data collected from all cedents in the market, she said, adding that these costs do not include management expenses or profit margin.
A cedent passes financial obligation for potential losses to an insurer in return for an insurance premium .
“GIC has introduced an endorsement to all fire treaties in the market effective January 1, mandating the IIB loss costs will be the minimum rates at which risks can be covered,” she said. Insurers said though there will be some increase in the premium rate in the market, the move by GIC Re was long pending as the rates were low.
“The rate increases, which are minimum rates, will make the fire portfolio more sustainable going forward,” said Sanjay Datta, Chief–underwriting and claims, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.
After offering discounts for more than a decade, GIC Re hiked the premium for eight sectors last March, including thermal power plants, textiles, pharma and steel in line with their claims history.
“This resulted in significant increase in premium rates for some sectors and clients, for risks which are ceded to the treaties with GIC Re,” it had said at the time, adding that the move was aimed at correcting the imbalance between the premium rating and claims history over a number of years.
The correction is premised on the loss data (burning cost method) compiled by industry body IIB, it had noted.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...