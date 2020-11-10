Gold loan market will continue to shine on high prices: World Gold Council

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
The organised gold loan market, which continues to hold much promise, got a significant push from the current pandemic and economic downturn, and is expected to grow to ₹4.05-lakh crore this fiscal, according to a report by the World Gold Council.
The organised gold loan market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 15.7 per cent to ₹4.61-lakh crore in FY22 from ₹3.44-lakh crore in FY20, the report said, adding that demand for gold loans, both through banks and non-banking financial company (NBFC), has grown in response to the economic impact of the pandemic.
“With the expansion in branch networks by gold loan NBFCs and a greater use of technology, the growth outlook for the organised gold loan market looks promising in India,” said the report, ‘Gold Loans Help India Weather the Covid-19 Storm’.
Gold jewellery, kept as a collateral against gold loan by the top-three gold loan NBFCs (Muthoot Finance, Muthoot Fincorp and Manappuram Finance), totalled 298.8 tonnes at the end of last fiscal, the report said, adding that the combined gold holdings of these three NBFCs would rank in the top-20 gold reserves of central banks and supranational organisations ( IMF, ECB, BIS).
Noting that the 28.8 per cent rally in domestic gold price this year has led to increased demand for gold loans, the report said that borrowers have benefited from higher loan value for the same collateral, while lenders have benefited from lower loan-to-value (LTV) ratios on their existing loans and higher demand.
“Demand during the pandemic pushed gold loan AUM higher for India’s leading gold loan NBFCs – the assets under management of Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance increased by 15 per cent and 33.4 per cent year-on-year– in the second quarter this fiscal,” the report further said, adding that demand for gold loans during the pandemic has been strong, both through NBFCs and banks.
“The gold loan industry has traditionally been a pillar of support for small businesses and households in need of emergency short-term assistance. In addition to unorganised lending that normally co-exists with any robust gold market, the regulated institutional framework of gold loans in India has made it ubiquitous over the past decade, which is indeed a boon,” noted Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, India, World Gold Council.
A large number of lenders, including NBFCs, have also aggressively promoted their gold loan businesses during the pandemic and economic lockdown and proved to be an easy source of emergency credit for many borrowers.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...