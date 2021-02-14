Gold loans: A place to be in, for banks

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Gold loans stood out in banks’ loan portfolio in the first nine months of the current financial year, both in terms of growth and asset quality.
Banks aggressively expanded their loan against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery (jewel loans) portfolio in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gold loans shine as small businesses, borrowers look for ready cash
During the first nine months of FY2021, banks preferred to lend either against highly liquid collateral such as gold or Government guarantee as they feared the economic downturn would affect customers’ ability to repay loans.
State Bank of India’s (SBI) personal gold loan book jumped four times in six months (up to December-end 2020) to stand at ₹17,492 crore.
Mobile app for gold loan launched in Kochi
Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of India’s largest bank was only at 0.04 per cent of its gold loan portfolio, per the bank’s analyst presentation. The bank, however, did not disclose the size of its agriculture gold loan in the presentation.
Bank of Baroda’s (BoB) agriculture gold loan portfolio was up 29 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹21,116 crore as at December-end 2020 (₹16,325 crore as at December-end 2019).
“When we look at the agriculture side, nearly 40 per cent of the growth that we see in agriculture has come from gold loans. Gold loans are 20-21 per cent of our total agriculture book.
“...And we do hope that going ahead, 40-50 per cent of agricultural growth will come from gold loans,” Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, BoB, told analysts last month.
The gold loan portfolio of Thrissur (Kerala) headquartered CSB Bank jumped about 60 per cent yoy to ₹5,644 crore as at December-end 2020 (₹3,523 crore).
Gold loans accounted for 40 per cent of the private sector bank’s total advances against 30 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
“We will not slow down the gold loan growth. We will increase the growth of the other products so that as a proportion (of total advances), gold loan will go down. I think, this (gold loan portfolio) is only about ₹6,000 crore. There is a big public sector bank, which has ₹70,000 crore of gold loans, so gold loan is a place to be in today,” C VR Rajendran, MD & CEO, CSB Bank, told analysts last month.
Federal Bank’s gold loan portfolio registered a y-o-y growth of 67 per cent and crossed ₹14,000 crore in the third quarter of FY2021, per its third quarter analyst presentation.
The proportion of gold loans in total advances in the case of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) increased to 23 per cent as at December-end 2020 as against 17 per cent as at December-end 2019.
As at December-end 2020, KVB’s gold loan portfolio stood at ₹12,069 crore (₹8,580 crore)
Karthik Srinivasan, Group Head -- Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, observed that gold prices have been going up and this has been providing comfort to both lenders and borrowers.
“The market is still risk-averse. And banks, especially public sector banks, have been offering gold loans at relatively finer rates. So, that is an option that many people are availing,” he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
My sister recently sent me a photograph of myself as a two-year old, playing in the snow, in Sweden. I look ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...