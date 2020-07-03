Gold loans shine as small businesses, borrowers look for ready cash

Getting employees to think out of the box
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
As banks become cautious about lending, gold loans have turned into an easy and quick option for small businesses and individuals looking for short-term cash. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, banks and NBFCs say the demand for such loans has surged in the last one month.
“People want easy and quick finance. A bank loan takes time and credit history can be a problem. Further, people who have availed moratorium not find it easy to get a fresh loan,” said George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance.
With a sharp rise in demand for pledging of gold in the last one month, Muthoot Finance has a guidance of 15 per cent growth in gold loans this year against 22 per cent growth last year.
“Shopkeepers and MSMEs and other small businessmen are taking loans from us as they want money to re-start their business,” he noted.
According to VP Nandakumar, Managing Director and CEO, Manappuram Finance, about one-third of its customers borrow for short-term personal needs such as paying for emergency medical care, school fees, social events, contingencies, and other personal requirements.
“We are seeing a pick-up in demand from this category. Demand for gold loans in other segments such as agriculture and MSME’s continues to be subdued,” he noted.
While there has been some increase in demand for such loans, he said demand from new customers is yet to pick up fully as customer footfalls at the branches remain below par. “We expect that once economic activity recovers and once public transport resumes, the demand for gold loans will increase further,” he said.
Of late, a large number of banks have also begun to focus on the gold loan business, including public sector lenders. For instance, Canara Bank has also launched a special business vertical dedicated for gold loans.
Bankers pointed out that many banks have become ultra conservative in the last three to four months due to economic uncertainty.
“The demand for loans has increased among small businesses such as shopkeepers or individuals who need funds to pay for education or to buy white goods. There was some spike in demand for gold loans in May, but it has increased manifold in June across the country. It is an easy, convenient and quick option for getting money in the short term for borrowers, and banks also feel more comfortable. For DCB Bank, the average ticket size of the loan is ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh,” said Praveen Kutty, Head, Retail and SME Banking, DCB Bank.
A recent SBI Ecowrap report had also noted that consumers are vigorously using gold holdings on their household balance sheet by taking gold loans, and there might be a conscious shift in the portfolio of bank loans from unsecured loans to collateralised loans.
It was on April 1, a week into the first lockdown, when Mahindra & Mahindra announced an initiative for ...
Walk, run, fly will be the credo for its SUVs and tractors, says Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
SWPs can help conservative investors get regular returns
Weak core earnings and higher NPA/Covid provisions would have dragged profits further, had it not been for the ...
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...