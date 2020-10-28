Money & Banking

Google Pay is now back for iPhone users in India

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on October 28, 2020 Published on October 28, 2020

New users can now download the latest version 115.2 from the App Store while existing users will be required to update the app.

The Google Pay for India (Tez) app is now back up on Apple’s App Store. The app had been temporarily taken down from Apple’s App Store to fix specific issues. The app was unavailable on the App Store for almost two days. The app was available for Android users.

Google, in a statement, had previously said that the app had been briefly taken down from the App store as it was working to fix issues with payment failures.

“A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users,” a Google spokesperson had said in a statement.

The tech giant launched the latest version of the app on Tuesday. The app is now back up for iOS users.

The changelog for the latest release of the app reads, “We've listened to your feedback, and we've made several improvements to the payment experience.”

New users can now download the latest version 115.2 from the App Store while existing users will be required to update the app.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 28, 2020
financial and business service
Google
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.