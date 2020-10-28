Google Pay is now back for iPhone users in India

The Google Pay for India (Tez) app is now back up on Apple’s App Store. The app had been temporarily taken down from Apple’s App Store to fix specific issues. The app was unavailable on the App Store for almost two days. The app was available for Android users.

Google, in a statement, had previously said that the app had been briefly taken down from the App store as it was working to fix issues with payment failures.

“A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions. Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users,” a Google spokesperson had said in a statement.

The tech giant launched the latest version of the app on Tuesday. The app is now back up for iOS users.

The changelog for the latest release of the app reads, “We've listened to your feedback, and we've made several improvements to the payment experience.”

New users can now download the latest version 115.2 from the App Store while existing users will be required to update the app.