Google Pay, Pine Labs collaborate offering ‘Tap to Pay’ for UPI users

Google Pay, in collaboration with Pine Labs on Wednesday, announced the launch of ‘Tap to Pay’ for UPI users in India.

Having Tap to Pay functionality available only for cards so far, users can now complete a payment by tapping their phone on the POS terminal and authenticate the payment using their UPI PIN.

This makes the process “virtually instantaneous,” as compared to scanning a QR code or entering the UPI-linked mobile number.

The functionality will be available to any UPI user wanting to use their NFC-enabled Android smartphone to transact using any Pine Labs Android POS terminal across the country. This was piloted with Reliance Retail and will now be available at other large merchants such as Future Retail and Starbucks.

Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head - Google Pay and Next Billion User initiatives, Google APAC said, ‘Fintech growth in India is writing the playbook for the world, first with enabling real-time payments with UPI, and further, by innovating with flows that make the transaction time virtually zero. Tap to Pay for UPI has profound implications for high traffic retail outlets, with queue management hassles poised to be greatly reduced, and taking digital payments at POS well beyond cards. We are very excited to bring this first-ever innovation to India, in collaboration with Pine Labs.”

Kush Mehra, Chief Business Officer, Pine Labs said, “Today, we are pleased to partner with Google Pay and enable ‘tap to pay’ for UPI transactions on Pine Labs Android POS terminals. We believe this will further strengthen UPI acceptance in India and appeal to consumers, especially the youth population who have taken a liking for contactless and digital payments.”

Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate and Fintech Relationships and Key Initiatives, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “We are delighted to witness the popular Tap and Pay technology being pioneered for UPI. With the growing adoption of UPI, this first-of-its-kind functionality with Google Pay and Pine Labs will augment the customer experience and pave the way for a smarter and faster payment experience. Interoperability has always been a winning proposition for UPI, and this will be a step ahead in transforming the way real-time digital transactions are conducted especially in retail merchants.”