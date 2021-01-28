Money & Banking

‘Govt should divest stake in IDBI after bank comes out of PCA’

Our Bureau. Mumbai | Updated on January 28, 2021 Published on January 28, 2021

Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO, IDBI Bank

The government can realise better value from the proposed disinvestment of its stake in IDBI Bank once the bank comes out of prompt corrective action (PCA), according to Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO, IDBI Bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed IDBI Bank under PCA, entailing restriction on lending and expansion of operations, among others, about three years back, so that it takes remedial measures to regain health.

“The government should divest its stake in IDBI Bank after it comes out of prompt corrective action (PCA),” said Sharma, replying to a specific question on whether the government should divest its stake after the bank comes out of PCA.

The government has 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds 49.24 per cent stake.

Ajay Sharma, ED and CFO, said: “On PCA, we have complied with most of the indicators…only on the profitability criteria, where RoA (return on asset) should be positive, we have to look at the year-end number.

“And, hopefully, when the bank will declare next quarter result, we should be compliant on that also. And we are looking forward to PCA exit sooner.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 28, 2021
disinvestment
IDBI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.