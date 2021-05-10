‘Green bonds, a sustainable capital option for climate change projects’

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Green bonds have the potential to provide sustainable capital for climate change projects such as electric vehicles, mass rapid transport systems, water and irrigation management and renewable energy.
“While India has seen sustained investment in renewable energy over the last 8-10 years, which has resulted in accelerated growth for the sector, significant investments are still required. And the Indian economy requires massive long term, cost-effective financing for other green sectors, where green bonds could provide the much needed support,” according to Deepto Roy, Partner Project & Project Finance, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.
In an exclusive interaction with BusinessLine, Deepto Roy explains how green bonds could make a difference by adoption of a national investment strategy aligned with a transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient development. Excerpts:
How do you see green bonds bridging funding requirements and making a difference?
Green bonds can help drive down cost of capital for sustainable projects, where the proceeds are exclusively utilised for financing climate change mitigation. Raised by corporates or by financial institutions for lending to renewable projects, they address the high cost of infrastructure funds and can help in ensuring better return on equity while driving down tariffs.
Infrastructure financing available in India typically suffers from asset-liability mismatches, where the project revenues do not necessarily track the repayment obligations of the financing. Bond refinancing can address this situation.
Bank debt has been a primary source of funding for the renewable sector. But banking funds are limited and subject to sectoral limitations and liquidity concerns for the financial institutions. For continuous growth bank funds need to be cycled effectively.
How has the green bond market evolved over the years? What are its prospects?
In 2015, Exim Bank and IDBI became the first Indian issuers of green bonds. They were followed by YES Bank and China Light & Power Wind Farms India. In 2016, NTPC, Axis Bank and PNB Housing Finance raised green bonds, the latter two for funding “green buildings”.
Later in 2017, IREDA and the Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) raised green bonds from the market. In the same year, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued the “Disclosure Requirements for Issuance and Listing of green bonds”.
Also in 2017, Jain Irrigation raised one of the few non-renewable power specific green bonds. It was intended to finance water use infrastructure.
In 2018 the State Bank of India raised $650 million in certified climate bonds. In October 2019 India joined the International Platform of Sustainable Finance (IPSF) to scale up environmental friendly investments.
What are the challenges in deployment of green bonds in the country?
The development of the green bond market necessarily depends on the development and strengthening of the general corporate bond market. India’s sovereign credit rating of BAA2 means that many green bonds need credit enhancement to attract international investors. Multilateral development banks such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Agence Francaise re Development (AFD) have credit enhancement support in the past and they would continue to play an important role.
The renewable sector is also facing a number of challenges, which make financing green bonds challenging such as rapidly falling tariffs, delays in execution of power purchase agreements after signing of bids and cancellation of tenders post issuance of letters of allotment.
There is worldwide increases in the price of modules and other solar plant components and additional expenditure on account of the imposition of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) from April 2022 and potential delays in claiming contractual relief.
So what is the way forward for the Green Bond market?
India has became the second largest green bond market among developing countries in 2020, but the size of the market is one-tenth that of China. An RBI study on green bonds show that the cost of raising green bonds have remained higher than other bonds; and green bonds constituted only 0.7 per cent of the bonds issued in India since 2016. Clearly there is a long way to go for the Green Bond market, although over subscription of the offerings that have happened seem to indicate that significant appetite exists in the market.
The size and the penetration of the Green Bond market can go up with the encouragement of more robust foreign exchange risk management mechanisms. This will make Indian green bonds more attractive. Further, there is a need for mechanisms for a rupee denominated bond market which can be accessed by international investors.
And there is a need to create tools and certification methods for green tagging sustainable projects on the books of financial institutions and governments and building project pipelines that can underlie future green bond issuances.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...