Groww, a Bangalore-based financial institution, has integrated UPI feature in its broking platform with ‘Pay’ feature, as per Inc42.

The integration is backed by NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India), along with several billers through the Bharat Bill Payment system. The movement is focused on bringing audience to the platform as market tends to tumble.

Groww made Unified Payments Interface (UPI) available to let users pay peer-to-peer and to merchants through the platform. Users can scan merchant QR codes to initiate payment.

The Pay feature can be used to repay loans or credit card bills, recharge purposes, electricity payment, and more.