IPO (Initial Public Offering), also known as stock launch, is an event where shares of companies are sold to investors, both institutional and retail.
In a recent tweet, the founder of IPO Mantra R. K. has detailed the Noida-based Ikio lighting IPO. Once an investor has applied for the IPO allotment, here’s how to view the allotment status.
IPO allotment status through the registrar site
- Head to the registrar site, KFintech
- Click on any link to proceed forward
- Select the company name you wish to buy the stocks
- Enter application number, Demat account details, or PAN details
- Next, enter the captcha and click on Submit to proceed
- You will be able to view the details of the allotment status: number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted to an individual by the company
IPO allotment status on BSE
- Head to BSE site
- Click on Investors option
- Click on Investor Services and select ‘Status of Issue Application’
- Scroll down to Application Status Check
- Select Equity as the Issue type, and proceed to fill in the required details
- Click on Search to view the status