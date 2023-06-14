IPO (Initial Public Offering), also known as stock launch, is an event where shares of companies are sold to investors, both institutional and retail.

In a recent tweet, the founder of IPO Mantra R. K. has detailed the Noida-based Ikio lighting IPO. Once an investor has applied for the IPO allotment, here’s how to view the allotment status.

IPO allotment status through the registrar site

Head to the registrar site, KFintech

Click on any link to proceed forward

Select the company name you wish to buy the stocks

iKio listing | Photo Credit: -

Enter application number, Demat account details, or PAN details

Next, enter the captcha and click on Submit to proceed

You will be able to view the details of the allotment status: number of shares applied for and the number of shares allotted to an individual by the company

IPO allotment status on BSE

Head to BSE site

Click on Investors option

Click on Investor Services and select ‘Status of Issue Application’

Scroll down to Application Status Check

Select Equity as the Issue type, and proceed to fill in the required details

Click on Search to view the status