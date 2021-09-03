Half the payroll in Q1 was new jobs: SBI’s Ecowrap

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The ratio of first jobs/new payroll to total payroll in the first quarter of FY22 indicates that one out of two jobs was a new addition, according to State Bank of India’s economic research report Ecowrap.
The report emphasised that this indicates that labour market disruptions were much lower during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This addition in jobs comes in the backdrop of the GDP growth print coming in at 20.3 per cent in the April-June quarter against a contraction of 24.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The latest data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) indicates that net new EPF subscribers during April-June 2021 were 28.9 lakh, which was quite encouraging given that this period was marred by the devastating second wave, it added.
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI, said: “As per our calculation, the total payroll was 28.9 lakhs for Q1FY22, of which 14.5 lakhs were first job /new payroll.
“If the payrolls increase at this rate then the new payroll may cross the 50-lakh mark in FY22 as against 44 lakhs in FY21.”
Ghosh expects the labour market activity to remain robust this fiscal as companies will continue with hiring plans.
Ecowrap said the National Pension System (NPS) data indicates an addition of 1.85 lakh new subscribers in April-June 2021, of which State Government payrolls added 1.27 lakh, followed by non-government (37,587) and Central government (20,353).
The second job number (that is, exiting members re-joining and re-subscribing) was also encouraging at 11.8 lakh in April-June 2021 (in FY21, it was 41.2 lakh). The formalisation was 26 lakh in Q1FY22.
Cumulatively, total new payroll/first job generation of EPFO and NPS was almost 16.3 lakh in April-June 2021.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...